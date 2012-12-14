FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures briefly turn negative after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly turned negative after data showed consumer prices fell in November for the first time in six months, pointing to muted inflation pressures.

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2 points, after declining immediately after the data was released, and were roughly even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 23 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 3.25 points.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

