US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold losses after data
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 1:45 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold losses after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held losses Thursday after mixed data reports showed a rise in retail sales while import prices indicated inflation remained subdued, and jobless claims saw their largest weekly increase in more than a year.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.8 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 16 points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 0.75 point.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
