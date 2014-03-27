FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after data
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 12:55 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn negative after data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned negative on Thursday after data showed economic growth was a bit faster than previously estimates in the fourth quarter and weekly initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in nearly four months.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 2 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 11 points and Nasdaq 100 futures shed 5.5 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
