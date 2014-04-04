US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after jobs report

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Friday, adding to earlier gains despite the March payroll report coming in modestly below expectations.

S&P 500 futures rose 8.1 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 67 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 20.75 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)