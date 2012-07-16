FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures drop further after retail sales data
July 16, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures drop further after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly added to losses on Monday as data showed retail sales unexpectedly fell in June, more than offsetting a better-than-forecast reading in New York State manufacturing.

S&P 500 futures fell 4.3 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 47 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 6.75 points.

