US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Data lifts Wall St to session high

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks hit session highs in morning trading on Friday after a gauge of future U.S. economic activity rose to its highest level in nearly five years.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 64.81 points or 0.43 percent, to 15,298.03, the S&P 500 gained 9.33 points or 0.57 percent, to 1,659.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.38 points or 0.53 percent, to 3,483.62.

Earlier, data showed U.S. consumer sentiment rebounded in early May to the highest level in nearly six years as Americans felt better about their financial and economic prospects.