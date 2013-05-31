FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses after Chicago PMI data
May 31, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St trims losses after Chicago PMI data

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were slightly lower, trimming much of their earlier losses on Friday, after data showed business activity in the Midwest picked up in May.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index of Midwest business activity rose in May to 58.7 from 49.0 in April. A Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 50.0 in May versus the April figure of 49.0.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 2.69 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,321.84. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 0.74 points, or 0.04 percent, at 1,653.67. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.77 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,489.53.

