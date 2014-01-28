FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after durable goods data
January 28, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim gains after durable goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared gains on Tuesday after data showed orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods unexpectedly fell in December as did a gauge of planned business spending on capital goods.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 2.25 points and but remained slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 29 points and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 21 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
