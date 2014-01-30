US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold gains after GDP, claims data

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held gains after data showed gross domestic product grew at a pace that was in line with expectations while weekly initial jobless claims increased more than forecast.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 49 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 18.5 points.