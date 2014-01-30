FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold gains after GDP, claims data
January 30, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold gains after GDP, claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held gains after data showed gross domestic product grew at a pace that was in line with expectations while weekly initial jobless claims increased more than forecast.

S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 49 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 18.5 points.

