RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim losses after jobless claims data
April 10, 2014

NEW YORK, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures trimmed their losses on Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell more than expected in the latest week, a positive sign for the labor market.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.3 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures dipped 8 points and Nasdaq 100 futures slid 2 points. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

