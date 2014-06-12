US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures edge lower after soft economic data

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected and weekly initial jobless claims increased in the latest week.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.75 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures lost 10 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures shed 4 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)