US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures edge lower after soft economic data
June 12, 2014 / 12:35 PM / 3 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures edge lower after soft economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged lower on Thursday after data showed retail sales rose less than expected and weekly initial jobless claims increased in the latest week.

S&P 500 e-mini futures fell 1.75 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures lost 10 points and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures shed 4 points. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
