US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Amazon soars
April 27, 2012

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher, Amazon soars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, putting Wall Street on track for a fourth day of gains as Amazon Inc rallied after strong quarterly results.

Ford Motor Co also added to the strong earnings season, but market gains were limited after U.S. economic growth cooled more than forecast in the first quarter.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.43 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,230.05. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 3.81 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,403.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index put on 8.06 points, or 0.26 percent, at 3,058.67.

Amazon surged 15 percent to $225.25, while Ford was up 1.1 percent at $12.

