US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after jobless data
May 3, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to gains after jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to gains on Thursday after weekly jobless claims fell and beat forecasts.

Claims dropped to 365,000 in the latest week, below the forecast of 380,000. The positive reading could boost sentiment a day ahead of the crucial April payrolls report.

S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 36 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 9.75 points.

