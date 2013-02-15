FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in late selloff; S&P ekes out weekly gain
February 15, 2013 / 9:15 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St in late selloff; S&P ekes out weekly gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a late sell-off on Friday as Wal-Mart dropped following a report of a weak start to February sales, though the S&P just barely extended its streak of weekly gains to seven.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.37 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,981.76. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.59 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,519.79. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.63 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,192.03.

For the week, the Dow fell 0.1 percent while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent. The Nasdaq fell 0.1 percent.

