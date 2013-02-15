US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St declines with slide in Wal-Mart shares

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks headed lower in afternoon trading on Friday as Wal-Mart shares fell following a Bloomberg report of slow February sales for the retailer.

Wal-Mart stock was down 3.1 percent at $68.60 and was the top drag on the Dow.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 47.18 points, or 0.34 percent, at 13,926.21. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 5.73 points, or 0.38 percent, at 1,515.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.71 points, or 0.37 percent, at 3,186.95.