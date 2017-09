NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to modest declines on Friday, weighed down by losses in the financial and energy sectors.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.83 points, or 0.35 percent, to 15,122.25. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 4.83 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,631.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index gave up 14.48 points, or 0.42 percent, at 3,430.89.