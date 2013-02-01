FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits 14,000 on strong U.S. data
February 1, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow hits 14,000 on strong U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, with the Dow industrials trading above 14,000 for the first time since October 2007, as jobs and manufacturing data pointed to a stronger U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 133.89 points or 0.97 percent, to 13,994.47, the S&P 500 gained 12.09 points or 0.81 percent, to 1,510.2 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.44 points or 0.78 percent, to 3,166.58.

The Dow hit a session high of 14,000.97, a level not seen since Oct. 17, 2007, up more than 1 percent on the day.

