US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles, major indexes off more than 1 pct

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, with major indexes down more than 1 percent, pressured by weaker-than-expected growth figures in China that sparked a broad sell-off across markets, including oil and other commodities.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 129.49 points, or 0.87 percent, at 14,735.57. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 17.39 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,571.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 45.08 points, or 1.37 percent, at 3,249.86.