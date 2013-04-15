FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles, major indexes off more than 1 pct
April 15, 2013 / 4:40 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St tumbles, major indexes off more than 1 pct

Angela Moon

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell for a second straight session on Monday, with major indexes down more than 1 percent, pressured by weaker-than-expected growth figures in China that sparked a broad sell-off across markets, including oil and other commodities.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 129.49 points, or 0.87 percent, at 14,735.57. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 17.39 points, or 1.09 percent, at 1,571.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 45.08 points, or 1.37 percent, at 3,249.86.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
