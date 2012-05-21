FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 set to snap 6-day losing streak
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 21, 2012 / 7:30 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - S&P 500 set to snap 6-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday with the S&P 500 on course to snap a six-day losing streak and all three major indexes up over 1 percent as investors picked up bargains following the biggest weekly decline for equities in almost six months.

The Dow Jones industrial average shot up 127.22 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,496.60. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 20.50 points, or 1.58 percent, to 1,315.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 66.59 points, or 2.40 percent, to 2,845.38.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.