US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow industrials edge higher
September 24, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow industrials edge higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Dow industrials edged slightly higher on Monday, buoyed by gains in industrial, consumer discretionary and energy stocks, but gains were slight as sliding German business sentiment added to concerns about global economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 8.96 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,588.43. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,458.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 16.21 points, or 0.51 percent, to 3,163.75.

