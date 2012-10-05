FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow industrials hits 5-year high on jobs report
October 5, 2012 / 2:35 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow industrials hits 5-year high on jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Friday, and the Dow Jones industrial average hit its highest in almost five years, after government data showed a surprise drop in the unemployment rate.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.57 points, or 0.61 percent, to 13,657.93. The S&P 500 Index gained 9.13 points, or 0.62 percent, to 1,470.53. The Nasdaq Composite added 21.07 points, or 0.67 percent, to 3,170.53.

The Dow climbed to a session high above 13,661, its highest level since mid-December 2007.

