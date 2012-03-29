FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 7:30 PM / 6 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Blue chips lead Wall St rebound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks cut earlier losses on Thursday, supported by gains in blue chips, which have been rallying toward the end of the quarter as money managers chase performance.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 8.66 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,117.55. The S&P 500 Index fell 4.24 points, or 0.30 percent, to 1,401.30. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 10.66 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,094.30.

The Nasdaq had earlier fallen 1 percent and the Dow had been down as much as 0.7 percent.

