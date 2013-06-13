FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow extends gains, rises 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 7:21 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow extends gains, rises 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average up 1 percent, after stronger-than-expected economic data helped ease concerns about the impending start of the winding down of stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 156.88 points, or 1.05 percent, at 15,152.11. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 20.25 points, or 1.26 percent, at 1,632.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 39.20 points, or 1.15 percent, at 3,439.63.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.