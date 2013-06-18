FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Dow up more than 1 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 6:21 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends gains; Dow up more than 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains on Tuesday with the Dow up more than 1 percent, as investors took an optimistic view that the Federal Reserve will temper recent statements pointing to the future reduction of U.S. monetary support.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 147.16 points, or 0.97 percent, at 15,327.01. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 13.82 points, or 0.84 percent, at 1,652.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 33.01 points, or 0.96 percent, at 3,485.14.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.