FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses, Dow slides 1 pct
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 28, 2012 / 8:45 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses, Dow slides 1 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 28 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended their losses on Friday, with the Dow falling 1 percent as President Barack Obama and top lawmakers met in a last-ditch attempt at a budget deal to prevent the United States from going over the “fiscal cliff.”

The Dow Jones industrial average tumbled 125.33 points, or 0.96 percent, to 12,970.98. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 11.66 points, or 0.82 percent, to 1,406.44. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 16.81 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,969.09.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.