US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains on McConnell comments
December 31, 2012 / 8:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains on McConnell comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq rising 2 percent and the Dow climbing more than 1 percent in the afternoon, after comments from President Barack Obama and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell indicated a “fiscal cliff” deal was close.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 152.05 points, or 1.18 percent, to 13,090.16. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 21.78 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,424.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 60.04 points, or 2.03 percent, to 3,020.35.

