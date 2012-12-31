US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St extends gains on McConnell comments

NEW YORK, Dec 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains, with the Nasdaq rising 2 percent and the Dow climbing more than 1 percent in the afternoon, after comments from President Barack Obama and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell indicated a “fiscal cliff” deal was close.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 152.05 points, or 1.18 percent, to 13,090.16. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 21.78 points, or 1.55 percent, to 1,424.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 60.04 points, or 2.03 percent, to 3,020.35.