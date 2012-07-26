US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow rises 2 pct on euro zone comments

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - The Dow rose 2 percent and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq extended gains on Thursday after remarks by Europe’s central bank chief about protecting the euro zone from collapse helped reassure a market already expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to step up stimulus efforts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 253.84 points, or 2.00 percent, at 12,929.89. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 23.57 points, or 1.76 percent, at 1,361.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 49.24 points, or 1.73 percent, at 2,903.48.