US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures erase gains as S&P, Dow turn negative

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures erased earlier gains on Thursday, with both S&P 500 and Dow futures turning negative after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a cut in the ECB’s deposit rate below zero was not on the cards for now.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.5 point.