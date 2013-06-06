FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures erase gains as S&P, Dow turn negative
June 6, 2013 / 1:15 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures erase gains as S&P, Dow turn negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures erased earlier gains on Thursday, with both S&P 500 and Dow futures turning negative after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said a cut in the ECB’s deposit rate below zero was not on the cards for now.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.5 point and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.5 point.

