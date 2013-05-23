US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares losses, Dow edges up

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared their losses on Thursday, with the Dow turning positive on strength in Hewlett-Packard Co and Boeing Co

HP soared 14.1 percent to $24.22 a day after raising its profit outlook, while Boeing gained 1.9 percent to $99.82.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 3.90 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,311.07. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 3.01 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,652.34. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.01 points, or 0.03 percent, at 3,462.29.