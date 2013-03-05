FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow hits record intraday high
March 5, 2013 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Dow hits record intraday high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 5 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones industrial average on Tuesday hit the highest level ever as it broke the previous intraday record of 14,198.10 set on Oct. 11, 2007.

Wall Street opened higher as investors cheered China’s record spending plans, viewing them as positive for global growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 82.12 points or 0.58 percent, to 14,209.94, the S&P 500 gained 10.51 points or 0.69 percent, to 1,535.71 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.66 points or 0.74 percent, to 3,205.69.

The highest closing level for the Dow industrials is 14,164.53, set Oct. 9, 2007.

