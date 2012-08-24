FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold losses after durable goods data
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures hold losses after durable goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures held on to slight losses on Friday after data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in July, even as declines in a gauge of planned business spending pointed to a slowing growth trend in manufacturing.

S&P 500 futures fell 1.7 points and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 14 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 5 points.

