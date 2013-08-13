FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases losses on Fed Lockhart's comments
August 13, 2013 / 5:06 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases losses on Fed Lockhart's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks erased losses to trade higher by midday on Tuesday after Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart said economic data remains too mixed to lay out a detailed path for reducing and eventually halting their asset-purchase stimulus plan at their September meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 52.00 points, or 0.34 percent, at 15,471.68. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 4.74 points, or 0.28 percent, at 1,694.21. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.54 points, or 0.21 percent, at 3,677.49.

