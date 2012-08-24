FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases losses; S&P above 1,400
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 3:15 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St erases losses; S&P above 1,400

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks erased losses to trade slightly higher by late morning on Friday after the S&P 500 briefly fell below the 1,400 level.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.86 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,098.32. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 3.65 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,405.73. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.17 points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,063.57.

Briefly after the open, the S&P 500 dipped below 1,400 for the first time in two weeks. The index hasn’t closed below 1,400 since the first Monday of August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.