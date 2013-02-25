FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Major U.S. stock indexes hit session lows
February 25, 2013 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Major U.S. stock indexes hit session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended losses, with major indexes hitting session lows by late afternoon trade on Monday, on fears that a divided parliament in Italy would get in the way of the country’s reforms and hamper the euro zone’s stability.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 75.15 points, or 0.54 percent, at 13,925.42. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 10.44 points, or 0.69 percent, at 1,505.16. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.36 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,149.46.

The CBOE Volatility index VIX, Wall Street’s so-called fear gauge soared 20 percent to 17.03, it biggest daily jump since Nov 9, 2011.

