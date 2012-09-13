US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall St rises on Fed stimulus action

NEW YORK, Sept 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose further on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve launched another aggressive stimulus program, saying it will buy $40 billion of mortgage debt each month and continue to purchase assets until the outlook for jobs improves substantially.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 76.35 points, or 0.57 percent, to 13,409.70. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 7.29 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,443.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 14.21 points, or 0.46 percent, to 3,128.52.