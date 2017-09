NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the economy continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying stimulus program is imminent.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50.32 points or 0.32 percent, to 15,570.91. The S&P 500 gained 7.92 points or 0.47 percent, to 1,693.88. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.23 points or 0.53 percent, to 3,635.70.