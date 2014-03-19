FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls following latest U.S. Fed statement
March 19, 2014

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls following latest U.S. Fed statement

NEW YORK, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve dropped the U.S. unemployment rate as its definitive yardstick for gauging the economy’s strength, and made clear it would rely on a wide range of measures in deciding when to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 54.52 points or 0.33 percent, to 16,281.67, the S&P 500 lost 5.6 points or 0.3 percent, to 1,866.65 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.486 points or 0.29 percent, to 4,320.827. (Reporting by Angela Moon; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

