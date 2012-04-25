FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St holds gains after Fed statement
April 25, 2012 / 4:50 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St holds gains after Fed statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks clung to strong gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve repeated its promise to leave interest rates on hold until at least late 2014 while giving few clues into whether it might supply additional stimulus later this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 45.56 points, or 0.35 percent, to 13,047.12. The S&P 500 Index added 13.06 points, or 0.95 percent, to 1,385.03. The Nasdaq Composite gained 55.85 points, or 1.89 percent, to 3,017.45.

The three major U.S. stock indexes were higher earlier in the session after Apple’s blowout quarter further increased optimism in an earnings season that has far outstripped expectations.

