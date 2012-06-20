FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses on Fed news
#Market News
June 20, 2012 / 4:46 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St extends losses on Fed news

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added to losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve extended its monetary stimulus to bolster a flagging U.S. recovery, renewing its effort to depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy longer-dated ones.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 74.93 points, or 0.58 percent, at 12,762.40. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 10.35 points, or 0.76 percent, at 1,347.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 16.11 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,913.65.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
