US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow turns lower, S&P pares gain after Fed minutes
#Market News
November 20, 2013 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow turns lower, S&P pares gain after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow turned lower on Wednesday after the release of minutes from the October Federal Reserve policy meeting, while the Nasdaq pared gains.

According to the minutes, many Fed members felt if the economy warranted, it could decide to slow bond purchases at one of its next few meetings.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.30 points, or 0.13 percent, at 15,946.73. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 1.26 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,786.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.46 points, or 0.09 percent, at 3,935.02.

