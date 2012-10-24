FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly dip, then rise after Fed
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 6:25 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly dip, then rise after Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks briefly dipped into negative territory and then inched higher on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve, in its latest policy statement, stuck to its stimulus plan. The Fed also repeated its vow to keep rates near zero until mid-2015.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.13 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,113.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 1.18 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,414.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,992.42.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
