US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall after move by Fitch
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 8:58 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures fall after move by Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday after Fitch Ratings placed the country’s ‘AAA’ rating on rating watch negative, citing the impasse in Washington over raising the debt ceiling.

“Although Fitch continues to believe that the debt ceiling will be raised soon, the political brinkmanship and reduced financing flexibility could increase the risk of a U.S. default,” the rating agency wrote in a statement.

S&P 500 futures fell 9.6 points while Dow Jones industrial average futures sank 60 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 7.5 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
