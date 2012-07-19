FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains on lackluster data
#Market News
July 19, 2012 / 2:31 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St pares gains on lackluster data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared some earlier gains on Thursday, with the Dow industrials and S&P 500 dipping briefly into negative territory, weighed by lackluster economic data.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11.35 points, or 0.09 percent, to 12,920.05. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 0.72 points, or 0.05 percent, to 1,373.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 15.40 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,958.00.

Nasdaq was buoyed by gains in eBay and Qualcomm, with the overall tech sector also lifted by a more than 4-percent advance in shares of IBM.

