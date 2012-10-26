FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim declines after GDP data
October 26, 2012 / 1:10 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures trim declines after GDP data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures trimmed earlier declines and pointed to a steady open for Wall Street on Friday after data showed economic growth picked up at a faster pace than expected in the third quarter.

S&P 500 futures were off 1 point, and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures slipped 27 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.75 point.

