FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open higher after Greek election
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures open higher after Greek election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures
opened higher on Sunday, with pro-bailout parties in Greece set
to win a slim parliamentary majority, bringing relief to a world
braced for fresh financial turmoil.
    Investors have feared that if the radical left SYRIZA party
had won, it could eventually result in Greece leaving the euro
zone, the fallout of which was uncertain. With 80 percent of the
votes counted, the pro-bailout New Democracy Party led with 30.1
percent while SYRIZA had 26.6 percent.
    S&P 500 futures rose 7.9 points while Dow Jones
industrial average futures added 83 points and Nasdaq 100
futures rose 14.75 points.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.