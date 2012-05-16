FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures bounce as traders cite Merkel
#Market News
May 16, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Futures bounce as traders cite Merkel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Wednesday after hitting three-month lows overnight as traders said comments from German Chancellor Angela Merkel about keeping Greece in the euro zone were encouraging markets.

S&P 500 futures rose 8.3 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration of the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 39 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 16.25 points.

