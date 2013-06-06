FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St turns up; defensive shares lead
#Market News
June 6, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St turns up; defensive shares lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned higher in volatile afternoon trading on Thursday, with health care and telecoms among the defensive sectors lifting the S&P 500.

Earlier, the Dow was down more than 100 points, and the S&P 500 broke below its 50-day moving average.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.58 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,987.17. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.20 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,616.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.43 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,409.91.

