US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St turns up; defensive shares lead

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks turned higher in volatile afternoon trading on Thursday, with health care and telecoms among the defensive sectors lifting the S&P 500.

Earlier, the Dow was down more than 100 points, and the S&P 500 broke below its 50-day moving average.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.58 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,987.17. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 7.20 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,616.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 8.43 points, or 0.25 percent, at 3,409.91.