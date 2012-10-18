FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Google results
October 18, 2012 / 4:56 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St falls after Google results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday and the Nasdaq hit session lows following an unexpected release of quarterly results from Google Inc that pushed its stock down more than 10 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 2.72 points, or 0.02 percent, to 13,554.28. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 2.21 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,458.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 23.06 points, or 0.74 percent, to 3,081.07.

Google had been expected to report results after the closing bell. The surprising announcement drove Google’s stock down as much as 10.5 percent.

Google’s stock was halted at around 12:52 p.m. EDT. The stock was last down 9 percent at $687.30.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
