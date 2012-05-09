FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wall St cuts losses, Nasdaq briefly up on Greece money
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 9, 2012 / 6:10 PM / 5 years ago

Wall St cuts losses, Nasdaq briefly up on Greece money

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks trimmed losses, with the Nasdaq briefly turning positive after euro-zone governments agreed to authorize a payment to Greece from the region’s bailout fund.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 41.59 points, or 0.32 percent, to 12,890.50. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index dropped 3.46 points, or 0.26 percent, to 1,360.13.

The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 3.27 points, or 0.11 percent to 2943.00, after briefly turning positive. The Dow and the S&P 500 had briefly cut their losses to trade near session highs, although they remained lower for the day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.