US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street climbs after housing data

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, driven by financial and housing shares, after U.S. home resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years in another sign that the housing market may be on the road to recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45.18 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,549.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 9.43 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,325.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.84 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,864.05.