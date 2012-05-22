FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street climbs after housing data
May 22, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT - Wall Street climbs after housing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, driven by financial and housing shares, after U.S. home resales rose in April to their highest annual rate in nearly two years in another sign that the housing market may be on the road to recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 45.18 points, or 0.36 percent, to 12,549.66. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index gained 9.43 points, or 0.72 percent, to 1,325.42. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 16.84 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,864.05.

